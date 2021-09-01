#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

Twitter unveils 'Safety Mode' to temporarily block abuse

The social media giant has begun testing the new tool with a small group of users.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 10:45 PM
37 minutes ago 1,225 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5537950
Image: PA
Image: PA

TWITTER HAS UNVEILED a feature that will allow users to temporarily block accounts that are sending them abuse.

The social media platform announced it has begun testing Safety Mode, which once turned on will block accounts and content for seven days that Twitter’s systems spot using harmful language or sending repetitive, uninvited replies.

The announcement comes as the firm, and wider social media, continues to face questions over how to better protect users from online abuse following a number of high-profile incidents, including the targeting of black England footballers during Euro 2020.

Turned on via the Twitter settings, Safety Mode will assess the likelihood of an interaction between two users being negative based on the context of the tweets in question, as well as any existing relationship they may have – with Twitter confirming that accounts a user already follows or frequently interacts with will not be automatically blocked.

Those accounts which are autoblocked by the tool will be temporarily unable to follow a user, see their tweets or send them direct messages.

Twitter said it will keep information about the tweets flagged through Safety Modes so that users can view those details at any time if they wish.

The tool will also allow users to undo autoblocks at any time themselves if they feel Twitter has made a mistake.

“We want you to enjoy healthy conversations, so this test is one way we’re limiting overwhelming and unwelcome interactions that can interrupt those conversations,” Twitter’s product lead Jarrod Doherty said in a blog post.

“Our goal is to better protect the individual on the receiving end of tweets by reducing the prevalence and visibility of harmful remarks.”

Instagram has recently introduced a similar tool called Limits, which enables users to temporarily restrict unwanted interactions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

For now, Twitter said its Safety Mode will be tested among a small feedback group on iOS, Android and desktop.

“While we have made strides in giving people greater control over their safety experience on Twitter, there is always more to be done,” Twitter’s head of UK public policy Katy Minshall said.

“As part of our work in this space, today we’re introducing Safety Mode; a feature that allows you to automatically reduce disruptive interactions on Twitter, which in turn improves the health of the public conversation.

“Today’s rollout will be to a limited feedback group, so we can gain key insights ahead of a wider launch.

“We want to incorporate this feedback to ensure that the safety tools we’re developing truly empower people and make them feel comfortable engaging in the public conversation.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie