Two arrested after €80,000 worth of cannabis seized at a property in Co Mayo

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED an estimated €80,000 worth of cannabis and arrested two, after searching a property in Co Mayo.

At around 8:15pm yesterday, Gardaí carried out a search of a property in Ballina, Co Mayo, where €80,000 worth of cannabis was discovered alongside €3,500 in cash.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were both arrested at the scene and are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They are being held in Ballina Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí have said that investigations are still ongoing.