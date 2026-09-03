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Man in his 80s killed in two-car crash in Co Leitrim

The incident occurred on the R280 Kinlough to Manorhamilton road at Glenade on Tuesday around 2.45pm.
1.26pm, 3 Sep 2026
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A MAN IN his 80s has died following a collision between two cars in Gubinea, Co Leitrim.

The incident occurred on the R280 Kinlough to Manorhamilton road at Glenade on Tuesday around 2.45pm.

A woman in her 80s, who was driving one of the cars, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the same car, the 80-year-old man, was brought by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R280 Kinlough to Manorhamilton road at Glenade in the townland of Gubinea on Tuesday 18 August 2026 between 2.15pm and 3.00pm are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 9820620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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