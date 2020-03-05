This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two male juveniles arrested in connection with Cameron Blair's murder

The two juveniles and a third male are to appear before court this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 8,547 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5034131
Image: Bandon Rugby via Facebook
Image: Bandon Rugby via Facebook

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Cameron Blair have arrested two juveniles in connection with the investigation. 

Blair, a 20-year-old CIT student, was stabbed in the neck near a house party in Bandon Road on the southside of Cork city on the evening of 16 January.  

Both juvenile males, who were arrested yesterday, will appear before Cork City District Court, Washington Street this morning at 10am.

A third male who was previously charged in relation to this investigation will also appear before the court sitting this morning.

Updates from the courtroom to follow.

