Two male juveniles arrested in connection with Cameron Blair's murder

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Cameron Blair have arrested two juveniles in connection with the investigation.

Blair, a 20-year-old CIT student, was stabbed in the neck near a house party in Bandon Road on the southside of Cork city on the evening of 16 January.

Both juvenile males, who were arrested yesterday, will appear before Cork City District Court, Washington Street this morning at 10am.

A third male who was previously charged in relation to this investigation will also appear before the court sitting this morning.

Updates from the courtroom to follow.