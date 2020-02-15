Two men arrested after Gardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested two men believed to be using card reading devices inserted into ATMs to clone credit cards.

Intelligence reports received by Gardaí from UK counterparts indicated a group was operating in Ireland.

On Thursday, Gardaí from Pearse St identified two men they believed were involved in this activity.

One of the men attempted to conceal a wallet which contained seven bank cards which have been identified as cloned fraudulent cards.

The second man’s wallet also contained five fraudulent cards.

Both men, who are in their 30s, were arrested and taken to Pearse St Garda Station.

A BMW SUV was searched in a follow-up operation by Gardaí and 13 fraudulent credit cards were located along with expensive designer clothing and a number of receipts for other expensive goods believed to have been purchased using cloned credit cards in Dublin City.

A search of a flat in Dublin was also conducted and a number of documents were seized.

Subsequent searches were carried out in Tyrellstown, the Navan Road and Prussia Street which uncovered 41 fraudulent bank cards along with re-encoding devices, a quantity of cocaine, a weighing scales and approximately €2,000 in cash.

Assistance and advice were given by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) in relation to this investigation in which a total of 66 fraudulent credit cards were seized.

The investigation will continue with assistance from specialist Garda national units together with Europol and other European Police forces.

One man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday and was remanded in custody. The second man is expected to appear this morning.