Saturday 30 April 2022
Two men arrested after €28,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Cork

€11,000 in cash was also seized during the searches, which were carried out as part of Operation Tara.

By Jane Moore Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 11:10 AM
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and drugs and cash seized in separate operations in Cork yesterday.

Gardaí carried out the separate searches in the Gurranabraher area of Cork City as part of Operation Tara. 

Shortly after 5pm, a house was searched under warrant by members of the Serious Crime and Drugs Units based at Gurranabraher Station.

During the search, cannabis herb worth in excess of €20,000 (pending analysis) was seized along with €7,000 in cash.

Other items including mobile phones and electronic scales were also seized.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Gurranabraher station. He can be held for up to seven days.

In a separate operation shortly before 8pm, members of the Cork Divisional Drugs and local drugs units searched another house in the Gurranabraher area under warrant.

Cocaine worth in excess of €8,000 was seized (pending analysis), as well as €4,000 in cash.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and is also being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Gurranabraher station.

“All drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Jane Moore
