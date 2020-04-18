This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men who pretended to be gardaí arrested in Cork city after spate of burglaries

A total of five residential properties were burgled between 12.30am and 5am on Friday.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 10:52 AM
39 minutes ago 6,013 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077746
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock.com
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock.com

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested two men after a series of burglaries in Cork city on Friday morning. 

A total of five residential properties were burgled between 12.30am and 5am with a sum of cash and property taken from a number of houses.

The two men gained access to one of the properties by pretending to be members of An Garda Síochána.

The two men, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, are currently being detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are advising members of the public who have any concerns about an individual claiming to be a member of An Garda Síochána to contact them immediately and not let them enter your home until their identity has been confirmed.      

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie