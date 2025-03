THE TWO WOMEN who died following a collision in Mallow, Co Cork yesterday afternoon have been named locally.

Mary Coughlan (64) of Kings Square, Mitchelstown, Co Cork and Susan O’Sullivan (41) from Beechwood Park in Mallow, who were the drivers of separate vehicles, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services attended at the scene of the incident, which occurred shortly before 4pm yesterday on the N72 Killarney to Mallow Road.

Ms Coughlan was the sole occupant of her car.

Ms O’Sullivan was travelling with her children, who are aged five and age eight.

The boy and girl were taken to hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms O’Sullivan and her children had visited family in Boherbue and were on their way back home to Mallow when the fatal collision occurred.

The bodies of both women were taken to the city mortuary in the aftermath of the collision.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Bernard Moynihan told Red FM that there is a deep sense of sadness in the community.

“Yesterday evening as the word spread among the community, people were shocked at the news.

“My sympathies to the families. They are special people, well known people, hardworking decent people especially across Western Duhallow and Boherbue.”

Meanwhile, gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the crash which occurred at Navigation Road in Mallow at 3.50pm yesterday.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3pm and 4pm yesterday (Sunday) are asked to make this footage available to investigating officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.