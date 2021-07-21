#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 25°C Wednesday 21 July 2021
Advertisement

UK could ban wolf whistling as part of new laws against street harassment

The UK Government strategy is set to be announced later today.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 12:47 PM
22 minutes ago 1,091 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5501349
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

UK HOME SECRETARY Priti Patel has indicated that street harassment such as wolf whistling could become a specific crime as part of plans to protect women and girls in public, at home and on the internet.

The UK government is due to release a new strategy on tackling violence against women and girls later today, with a raft of measures aimed at increasing support for victims and survivors, reversing declines in conviction rates, and reducing attacks.

These include the creation of a new online tool called StreetSafe, which will allow users to pinpoint public areas where they have felt unsafe and say why, as well as a dedicated police officer in charge of tackling violence against women.

Patel also signalled her intention to take action on-street harassment.

The strategy was based on 180,000 responses to the UK government’s call for evidence from members of the public, with the vast majority of those coming in a two-week period following the murder of Sarah Everard near Clapham Common.

The 33 year-old was kidnapped, raped and killed by off-duty Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens in March as she walked home. 

Her murder prompted a widespread outpouring of grief and demonstrations over concern for women’s safety.

Patel said the safety of women and girls across the UK “is an absolute priority”.

“It is unacceptable that women and girls are still subject to harassment, abuse, and violence, and I do not accept that violence against women and girls is inevitable,” she said.

“I am determined to give the police the powers they need to crack down on perpetrators and carry out their duties to protect the public whilst providing victims with the care and support they deserve.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This strategy, shaped by the responses of those who bravely came forward and shared their stories and experiences, will deliver real and lasting change.”

Writing in The Times UK amid apparent plans to tackle wolf whistling, the Home Secretary added: “We are taking action on street harassment.

“I am committed to ensuring not only that the laws are there, but that they work in practice and women and girls are confident their concerns will be taken seriously. It is important that the police enforce the law and give women the confidence that if they report an incident, it will be dealt with.”

Further pledges include plans to criminalise so-called virginity testing, described by MPs as a “medieval” practice.

The review is published against a backdrop of dismal conviction rates for rape in the UK, despite the number of reported incidents on the rise.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie