This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK to pay Channel Tunnel operator £33m to settle case over way it awarded Brexit ferry contracts

Eurotunnel said the UK government awarded the contracts in a “secret way”.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 1 Mar 2019, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 3,219 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4519009
Lorries on the A20 in Dover, Kent (file photo)
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Lorries on the A20 in Dover, Kent (file photo)
Lorries on the A20 in Dover, Kent (file photo)
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has agreed to pay £33m to Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel to settle a lawsuit the company took over a post-Brexit ferry contract.

The case was taken after the UK’s Department for Transport spent more than £100m on contracts to three firms - including Irish-backed company Seaborne Freight – to provide additional capacity for lorries in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Controversy arose after it was discovered that Seaborne Freight did not own any ships and had never run a ferry service, and the company has since had its deal cancelled after its Irish backer pulled out of the contract.

In January, Eurotunnel wrote to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to complain that it had not been considered when the contracts were awarded, accusing the government of doing so in a “secretive way”.

The company argued that, unlike Seaborne, it had actually run a ferry service across the English Channel before, and should there have been approached by the government.

Today, the government announced it would pay the company £33m to settle a lawsuit it took over the awarding of the contracts, according to the BBC.

As part of the agreement, Eurotunnel has agreed to make improvements to its terminal.

The ferry services are expected to provide up to half a million tonnes a month in extra capacity, which it is hoped will mitigate the extra time needed to perform customs checks on freight if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 29 March.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed at house in Clondalkin
    52,456  32
    2
    		Brazilian couple tricked out of €1,000 in new rental scam in north inner city Dublin
    47,077  21
    3
    		These are the most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2018
    46,270  43
    Fora
    1
    		Beauty chain Sisu fell foul of advertising rules for publishing a 'misleading' Instagram post
    1,409  0
    2
    		Cork's HireHive is so committed to remote working its boss moved to Italy
    463  0
    3
    		Galway's BIA Innovator Campus for food startups will open its doors in 2020
    159  0
    The42
    1
    		'I want it twice as much as I did when I first moved to England'
    28,243  9
    2
    		Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz hurling league permutations
    25,305  12
    3
    		Ulster hoping to push through deal to sign Jack McGrath from Leinster
    21,737  78
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    7,454  0
    2
    		How Irena Drezi went from direct provision to being one of Ireland's most in demand plus-sized models
    6,203  0
    3
    		How likely is it that Kate Middleton actually drinks Harp? We investigate
    4,090  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man in his 20s killed in crash between motorbike and truck
    Man in his 20s killed in crash between motorbike and truck
    Pedestrian dies following collision with car in Co Westmeath
    At least 20 killed in train crash in Cairo's main railway station
    US
    US offers $1 million reward for information about Osama Bin Laden's son
    US offers $1 million reward for information about Osama Bin Laden's son
    North Korea offers to hold more nuclear talks with US despite this week's summit breakdown
    'We had to walk': Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un summit ends with 'no agreement reached'
    COURTS
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Patrick Quirke murder trial hears about hair clip taken from farm tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found
    'Chilling effect': What could the Kerins case change about Dáil committees?
    GARDAí
    Explosives, firearms and ammunition recovered by gardaí in Co Louth
    Explosives, firearms and ammunition recovered by gardaí in Co Louth
    Is it an internet hoax? 'No reports' of Momo challenge to authorities
    Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses as Drogheda shooting victim remains in critical condition

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie