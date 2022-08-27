Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

‘Please don’t forget we’re dying’: A Ukrainian culture festival is taking place in Dublin today

Organisers hope the festival will help keep the war in Ukraine present in people’s minds.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 6:30 AM
57 minutes ago 1,604 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5850774
A demonstration to mark Ukrainian independence outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin on Wednesday.
Image: Sam Boal
A demonstration to mark Ukrainian independence outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin on Wednesday.
A demonstration to mark Ukrainian independence outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin on Wednesday.
Image: Sam Boal

WITH LARGE SWATHES of their country still under assault from Russian forces, Ireland’s rapidly growing Ukrainian community is holding a culture festival in Dublin city centre today.

The event – which is taking place in Mountjoy Square Park, Dublin 1, from 12 to 5pm – is organised by the Ukrainian Crisis Centre with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine.

It will mark Ukrainian independence day, which took place on Wednesday, and is being held at the weekend to allow as many people as possible to attend.

The event will feature stalls serving authentic Ukrainian foods, craft shops and entertainment for children and people from all nationalities are welcome to attend.

“We want to introduce Ukraine to Ireland,” explained Nick Kozlov, one of the organisers of the gathering.

But, far from being just a celebration, the Ukrainian Crisis Centre hopes the festival will help keep the war in Ukraine present in people’s minds.

“It’s more than just a festival and celebration of independence – it is a mark to support Ukraine in the fight for freedom, for independence, and the ultimate right to have that choice where we want to go,” Kozlov said.

“Ukraine is trying to break these handcuffs Russia thinks it has tied us to it – diminishing our independence, our nationality.

“It’s a fight for survival. But, it’s not only ours because Ukraine is now at the forefront of Europe, fighting the biggest aggressor.”

Kozlov said the greatest fear among the Ukrainian community in Ireland is that the war will become normalised for people across Europe.

“I don’t want it to be normal. I want the Irish public to know about it, not to forget,” he said.

Please don’t forget, because the people are dying on a daily basis. The cities are being bombed. Imagine the bridges over the Liffey being destroyed just because Russia sent missiles. The human horror that’s happening. And I don’t want that to be normalised.

“It wasn’t our fight. We didn’t choose it. We are defending our sovereignty and our right to exist. So that’s what the Ukrainian festival to mark independence is representing,” he said.

Nick, who has lived in Ireland for more than 20 years, said it’s the first time such a celebration of Ukrainian culture and history has taken place in Dublin.

More than 40,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since Russia launched its large-scale invasion on 24 February.

The crisis centre helps arriving refugees deal with a range of issues, from finding accommodation to securing a place for children in schools.

Kozlov said the community has transformed since the attack but it saddens him that this growth had to come at such a price.

“The response of Ireland has been quite great for Ukraine. I have to be frank and honest about it, I’m really grateful. As a country, a small country on the edge of Europe, Ireland has done what it could to accommodate the Ukrainian refugees. I’m really thankful for that,” Kozlov said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie