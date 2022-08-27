‘Please don’t forget we’re dying’: A Ukrainian culture festival is taking place in Dublin today

A demonstration to mark Ukrainian independence outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin on Wednesday.

WITH LARGE SWATHES of their country still under assault from Russian forces, Ireland’s rapidly growing Ukrainian community is holding a culture festival in Dublin city centre today.

The event – which is taking place in Mountjoy Square Park, Dublin 1, from 12 to 5pm – is organised by the Ukrainian Crisis Centre with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine.

It will mark Ukrainian independence day, which took place on Wednesday, and is being held at the weekend to allow as many people as possible to attend.

The event will feature stalls serving authentic Ukrainian foods, craft shops and entertainment for children and people from all nationalities are welcome to attend.

“We want to introduce Ukraine to Ireland,” explained Nick Kozlov, one of the organisers of the gathering.

But, far from being just a celebration, the Ukrainian Crisis Centre hopes the festival will help keep the war in Ukraine present in people’s minds.

“It’s more than just a festival and celebration of independence – it is a mark to support Ukraine in the fight for freedom, for independence, and the ultimate right to have that choice where we want to go,” Kozlov said.

“Ukraine is trying to break these handcuffs Russia thinks it has tied us to it – diminishing our independence, our nationality.

“It’s a fight for survival. But, it’s not only ours because Ukraine is now at the forefront of Europe, fighting the biggest aggressor.”

Kozlov said the greatest fear among the Ukrainian community in Ireland is that the war will become normalised for people across Europe.

“I don’t want it to be normal. I want the Irish public to know about it, not to forget,” he said.

Please don’t forget, because the people are dying on a daily basis. The cities are being bombed. Imagine the bridges over the Liffey being destroyed just because Russia sent missiles. The human horror that’s happening. And I don’t want that to be normalised.

“It wasn’t our fight. We didn’t choose it. We are defending our sovereignty and our right to exist. So that’s what the Ukrainian festival to mark independence is representing,” he said.

Nick, who has lived in Ireland for more than 20 years, said it’s the first time such a celebration of Ukrainian culture and history has taken place in Dublin.

More than 40,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since Russia launched its large-scale invasion on 24 February.

The crisis centre helps arriving refugees deal with a range of issues, from finding accommodation to securing a place for children in schools.

Kozlov said the community has transformed since the attack but it saddens him that this growth had to come at such a price.

“The response of Ireland has been quite great for Ukraine. I have to be frank and honest about it, I’m really grateful. As a country, a small country on the edge of Europe, Ireland has done what it could to accommodate the Ukrainian refugees. I’m really thankful for that,” Kozlov said.