#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 4 April 2022
Advertisement

250 undocumented migrants approved so far to stay in Ireland under new scheme

Around 5,000 applications have been made.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 4 Apr 2022, 10:56 AM
45 minutes ago 2,045 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5729228
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said she has already approved 250 applications from long-term undocumented migrants under a new scheme which will allow them to seek citizenship in Ireland.

The “once-in-a-generation” scheme is open to people who have been living here for at least four years without documentation, or three years if they have minor children.

Applicants will have to meet specific criteria. Spouses, civil partners or de facto partners and eligible children aged 18 to 23 years of the primary applicant are also eligible.

Successful applicants will be granted immigration permission and have their residency status regularised, meaning they have full access to the labour market in Ireland.

So far: 

  • Approximately 5,000 applications have been made so far 
  • First permission letters have issued to successful applicants in recent days
  • Minister encourages all those eligible to apply to do so

Welcoming the positive start to the scheme, McEntee said: “We’ve seen a very positive level of engagement with the Scheme since I opened it for applications at the end of January. 

“We committed to making the online application process as simple and as straightforward as possible and because of this we are now in a position to issue the first positive decisions just two months in.

“Permission letters have started to arrive in homes across the country with life changing news for those receiving them and their families.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McEntee added that it is important that people who are eligible for the scheme don’t miss out on the opportunity to apply.

She said her department will run a targeted communications campaign in the coming weeks to reach out to migrant communities likely to benefit from the scheme to encourage them to consider applying.

“I hope seeing these first positive decisions issuing will encourage more people to apply for what is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity to regularise their status in the State,” she added.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie