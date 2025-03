EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to incentivise member states to “massively boost” spending on military capability, saying this morning that “we are in an era of rearmament”.

“We are living in dangerous times. This is a moment for Europe, and we are ready to step up,” von der Leyen announced in Brussels.

During a brief press conference, von der Leyen laid out her ‘ReArm Europe’ plan to facilitate a massive increase in spending on defence across the EU, which included the easing of restrictions on overspending so that members states can avoid the penalties that would normally apply.

This would allow states to “unleash” public spending on weaponry and other defence resources.

She also said that billions in loans would be made available to member states for the purpose of purchasing arms.

Von der Leyen also said that more of the EU budget would be diverted into investments in the defence sector.

In total, the Commission President said the new plan could see “close to €800bn” being spent across the bloc.

