US AND RUSSIAN figure skaters were among the passengers onboard a passenger plane that collided with a military helicopter in Washington this morning.

US Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport of figure skating, has confirmed that several members of its skating community were on board the American Airlines flight.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” said US Figure Skating in a statement.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s TASS news agency is reporting that Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were also on board the passenger plane.

Shishkova and Naumov are a married couple and they won the 1994 World Figure Skating Championships in the pairs category.

Both the plane and the helicopter are lying in the river, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told a press briefing.

The pair lived in the United States, where they trained young ice skaters. Maxim Naumov had been competing at the US figure skating championships in Wichita, according to the event’s website.

Inna Volyanskaya, a former skater who competed for the Soviet Union, was also reported to have been on board, TASS said. She was a coach at the Washington figure skating club, the Russian news agency reported.

Authorities have recovered at least 19 bodies, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, CBS reported.

American Airlines, whose subsidiary operated the flight, said “there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.”

A US Army official said the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk model carrying three soldiers – their status currently unknown.

They had been on a “training flight,” a separate military spokesperson said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the mid-air collision occurred around 9pm local time when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into the helicopter while on approach to an airport runway.