This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you remember the 2016 US election?

Cast your mind back four years…

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,029 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5178925

VOTERS IN THE US will decide on 3 November whether Donald Trump remains in the White House for another four years or if Joe Biden will take over the role.

The Democratic Party convention is currently happening online, and the Republican event will take place later this month.

In most polls, former Vice President Biden has a clear lead over Trump – but, as we learned in 2016, polls aren’t always accurate and sometimes get it very wrong.

So, as the US gears up for election fever, how well do you remember events from the 2016 election and campaign?

Donald Trump famously didn't win the popular vote in 2016. Hillary Clinton got 65.8 million votes. How many votes did Trump get?
PA Images
62.9 million
61.9 million

63.9 million
5 (the Electoral College makes no sense)
Clinton got 232 Electoral College votes. How many did Trump get?
PA Images
310
306

318
1,000,000
Florida voted for Barack Obama twice. How much did Trump win the state by in 2016?
PA Images
52-47%
49-48%

55-44%
He didn't win Florida
Clinton had one of her biggest wins in California. What percentage of the vote did she get there?
PA Images
72.5%
66.5%

61.5%
99.9%
Name Hillary Clinton's running mate.
PA Images
Cory Booker
Tim Kaine

Bob Dole
Bernie Sanders
Who was the Green Party candidate?
PA Images
Jill Stein
Gloria La Riva

Debbie Stabenow
Sarah Palin
Name the Libertarian Party candidate.
PA Images
Gary O'Neill
Gary Johnson

Gary Jones
Gary Busey
Complete this infamous Trump quote from 2005 that emerged during the election campaign: "And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything..."
PA Images
"Grab 'em by the pussy. I don't give a shit."
"Grab 'em by the pussy. They love it."

"Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."
"I value women's intelligence and what they contribute to society."
Which one of these was *not* a Clinton campaign slogan?
PA Images
Stronger Together
I'm With Her

Better United
Love Trumps Hate
Which actor famously played Trump on Saturday Night Live?
PA Images
Will Ferrell
Alec Baldwin

Larry David
Robert De Niro
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie