Quiz: How well do you remember the 2016 US election?

VOTERS IN THE US will decide on 3 November whether Donald Trump remains in the White House for another four years or if Joe Biden will take over the role.

The Democratic Party convention is currently happening online, and the Republican event will take place later this month.

In most polls, former Vice President Biden has a clear lead over Trump – but, as we learned in 2016, polls aren’t always accurate and sometimes get it very wrong.

So, as the US gears up for election fever, how well do you remember events from the 2016 election and campaign?

Donald Trump famously didn't win the popular vote in 2016. Hillary Clinton got 65.8 million votes. How many votes did Trump get? PA Images 62.9 million 61.9 million

63.9 million 5 (the Electoral College makes no sense) Clinton got 232 Electoral College votes. How many did Trump get? PA Images 310 306

318 1,000,000 Florida voted for Barack Obama twice. How much did Trump win the state by in 2016? PA Images 52-47% 49-48%

55-44% He didn't win Florida Clinton had one of her biggest wins in California. What percentage of the vote did she get there? PA Images 72.5% 66.5%

61.5% 99.9% Name Hillary Clinton's running mate. PA Images Cory Booker Tim Kaine

Bob Dole Bernie Sanders Who was the Green Party candidate? PA Images Jill Stein Gloria La Riva

Debbie Stabenow Sarah Palin Name the Libertarian Party candidate. PA Images Gary O'Neill Gary Johnson

Gary Jones Gary Busey Complete this infamous Trump quote from 2005 that emerged during the election campaign: "And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything..." PA Images "Grab 'em by the pussy. I don't give a shit." "Grab 'em by the pussy. They love it."

"Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything." "I value women's intelligence and what they contribute to society." Which one of these was *not* a Clinton campaign slogan? PA Images Stronger Together I'm With Her

Better United Love Trumps Hate Which actor famously played Trump on Saturday Night Live? PA Images Will Ferrell Alec Baldwin

