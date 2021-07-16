Online vaccine booking portal is now open for those aged 25 to 29

THE ONLINE BOOKING system for Covid-19 vaccines has today opened for the 25-29 age cohort.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need:

Their PPS number

Their Eircode

A mobile phone number

An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process.

Those registering through the portal will receive a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine.

People aged 18-34 are also currently able to register with a pharmacy to receive the one-dose Janssen vaccine, subject to supply.

The HSE is also planning to roll-out an opt-in system to allow those aged 18-34 to register on its vaccine portal to receive an AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccine in a vaccination centre.

Public health officials yesterday confirmed a further 994 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health reported that 80 people with the illness were in hospital yesterday, including 22 in ICU.