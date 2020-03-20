This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Volunteers wanted for Covid-19 test centres and other voluntary organisations

By Christina Finn Friday 20 Mar 2020, 8:00 PM
Croke Park Covid-19 testing centre
Croke Park Covid-19 testing centre

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for Covid-19 centres that are up and running around the country. 

A total of 30 centres are due to be open by the end of this week. The latest figures show that there are 683 cases in the Republic of Ireland.

The appeal for volunteers was announced at the COVID-19 Government Action Plan to support the community response, which was launched today. 

The government is appealing to anyone who wants to get involved with the many voluntary organisations looking for help during the virus crisis.

CEO of Volunteer Ireland Nina Arwitz said volunteers are needed for testing centres, stating that people will be in charge of welcoming members of the public arriving at the test centre, taking their details and then telling them where to go.

“Essentially, a lot of times there are kids in the car who might be really worried, it’s very worrying when people come in for a test,” she said, stating that these volunteers will need to give a lot of reassurance and provide a “friendly face and a smile to people who are feeling really distressed”.

It is not just test centres that are looking for volunteers, the government said roles need to be filled in community organisations all over the country, such as Meals On Wheels and Alone, the organisation the supports the elderly.

Other volunteer roles can be done remotely “from the comfort of your own home”, said Arwitz. 

Minister Ring said people should get in touch with their local volunteer centre or register on volunteer.ie and you will be connected with an organisation that suits their skills.

It was emphasised today that there is a role for everyone, with Arwitz stating that “everyone has a skill to give, it can be really practical like helping somebody with their groceries”. While Alone are looking for people to help over the phone to check in on older people. 

“Everybody now has to wear the green jersey, everybody now has to come together, everybody has to support one another, and everybody has to obey the rules,” said Ring.

Christina Finn
