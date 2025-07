THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION under President Ursula von der Leyen is set to face a European Parliament no-confidence vote next week.

MEPs will meet in Strasbourg, France on Monday to debate the motion for censure and a confidence vote will take place later on Thursday,

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told parliamentary group leaders last night, who will debate whether to put the motion on the draft agenda ahead of next week’s plenary session.

The motion, launched by the right-wing MEP Gheorghe Pipera of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) parliamentary grouping, is mostly symbolic.

Advertisement

While European parties are set to oppose the motion, it highlights a growing tension between politicians in the EU. ECR distanced itself from Pipera’s motion yesterday, claiming that it was not proposed by the group.

Every European Commissioner, including Ireland’s Michael McGrath and President von der Leyen, would have to resign if the vote is successful. However, the majority of most groupings are set to support the Commission.

Pipea brought forward the motion following a recently annulled European Commission decision that denied a journalist access to text messages between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been alleged that texts between the pair were key to securing vaccines during the pandemic. The European Union’s General Court sided with The New York Time’s case in May, annulling the Commission’s decision to deny access to the messages.

Irish MEPs in July last year largely opposed a second von der Leyen term over her stance on Israel’s war in Gaza, among other issues. For the vote to be successful, at least 361 MEPs will be required to vote no-confidence in the Commission.

With reporting by AFP