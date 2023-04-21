Vulnerable customers reminded of supports as remaining Ulster Bank branches close today

ULSTER BANK’S REMAINING branches will close permanently today.

25 branches had already closed but the remaining 63 will shut their doors today.

The remaining Ulster Bank branches ended all in-branch transaction services at the end of last month in preparation for its exit from the Irish market.

Since the ending of in-branch transaction services on 31 March, Ulster Bank has been focused on supporting customers moving to new bank accounts.

Ahead of the remaining branch closures today, the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) and Safeguarding Ireland have issued a reminder that dedicated phonelines and supports are in place for vulnerable customers moving bank account, as well as their carers.

BPFI is also highlighting its guide for vulnerable customers, and those caring for them, who are in the process of moving to a new financial services provider.

The guide contains dedicated phonelines for vulnerable customers and those who need additional support moving accounts.

It also details the different types of circumstances which may lead a customer to require additional assistance as they move account and provides examples of the solutions that banks can put in place.

Further information on both the exiting and remaining banks and financial institutions can be found on movingaccount.ie.

Chief Executive of the BPFI Brian Hayes said: “As we reach the final stages of the account migration process, our members are continuing to work with a small number of customers who are considered to be in vulnerable circumstances.

“Significant customer outreach and support for these customers has been underway for some time by the exiting banks and today we are strongly urging all customers, or their carers, who feel they require additional assistance to contact their bank as soon as possible.”

While Hayes noted that “moving bank can be a daunting experience”, he added that frontline staff “are trained to help”.

“We are encouraging all those customers who feel they need additional support to contact their new provider on their dedicated phoneline to discuss their individual situation,” said Hayes.

“While some cases are quite complex and may take more time, our member banks understand that each case is different and will work to ensure that customers’ needs are at the centre of the solution,” added Hayes.

Safeguarding Ireland chairperson Patricia Rickard-Clarke noted the varied reasons why someone may face challenges in moving banks, “ranging from diminished cognitive ability, serious illness, sudden life events such as bereavement, and language or communication challenges”.

“While some customers can navigate the steps involved in moving account with extra support from their bank,” said Rickard-Clarke, “others may need the help of a trusted family member, carer or a legal representative.

“If you are a customer or the carer of a customer who requires additional or tailored support, the most important thing is to just pick up the phone and talk to your bank,” she added.