Waterford unveils ambitious plans to designation city as decarbonising zone

PLANS TO PROPOSE the entire city of Waterford as a Decarbonising Zone under Ireland’s climate action plan have been unveiled at the launch of Waterford’s new investment brand identity.

Under the Waterford – Find Your Future brand, a range of climate mitigation measures are to be introduced across the city to address future growth in a sustainable way.

These include plans to have electrical supply exclusively from renewable sources, all transport to be powered by electrical or hydrogen powered vehicles, and all industrial practices to be carbon neutral by 2040.

It is hoped that this will cut carbon emissions in the city by 7% per annum.

“I warmly welcome Waterford’s new investment brand and the ambitious development of the Decarbonising Zone,” Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.

“Waterford has the potential to set itself apart from other regional hubs through decarbonisation. It will be one of the leading cities in Europe implementing sustainable energy measures, climate change adaptation and mitigation measures,” Varadkar said.

“Being a compact, vibrant, liveable and sustainable city will allow it to attract future investment and position itself as the place to live, work and study in Ireland.”

Along with sustainability, the other key pillars outlined in the brand are population and workforce, cost competitiveness, connectivity and business environment.