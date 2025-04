HAZY SUNSHINE AND temperatures up to 22 degrees are forecast for today, with warm conditions generally expected for the remainder of the week ahead and into the bank holiday weekend.

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures from 17 to 22 degrees today, with light to moderate southeast or variable breezes.

Tonight, it’s expected that it will be dry and somewhat clear. The lowest temperatures forecast are 7 to 11 degrees generally, locally lower. Mist and fog patches will form in the light southeast or variable breezes.

Wednesday

With highest temperatures from 19 to 23 degrees tomorrow, it will be warm and mostly sunny.

While many places will stay dry, a few showers will bubble up in the afternoon, mainly in the north, west and midlands.

In the evening, any of the showers will ease off, and conditions will remain dry and clear. With lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, there will be light variable breezes.

Thursday

It will feel cooler on Thursday, with a cold front acting as the dividing line between cooler conditions to the north and warmer conditions to the south.

In Connacht and Ulster, it will feel much cooler with the highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees. It will also start out mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle, but clearer, sunnier conditions will spread from the northwest for the afternoon, with light to moderate northerly winds.

In Leinster and Munster however, Thursday will still be mostly sunny to begin, with highest temperatures will ranging from 17 to 21 degrees. Light variable winds becoming light to moderate northerly later in the day.

Weekend

This bank holiday weekend, the temperatures look set to remain close to or slightly above the average for early May.

On Saturday, it will be dry and bright to begin, with sunny spells, but cloudier conditions in the north and northwest.

High pressure will bring generally dry and settled conditions with variable cloud amounts and sunshine.