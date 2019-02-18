It's getting warmer: Temperatures will hit the mid-teens this week

THE WEATHER LOOKS set to be relatively mild this week with temperatures reaching the mid-teens in certain areas.

Met Éireann has said it will stay rather breezy, however, with some rain, mainly occurring in the west and south, before becoming settled and calmer countrywide this weekend.

It’s quite a change from this time last year, when the Beast from the East cold snap was on the way to Ireland.

Today is expected to be rather blustery with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with a slight risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures will range from eight to 11 degrees Celsius.

Showers will become confined to northern counties early tonight with good clear spells developing in most areas. It will turn colder with the risk of a slight frost as temperatures dip to between one and four degrees.

Tomorrow will start dry but rain will reach the west coast by early morning and extend countrywide by midday. The rain will turn heavy and persistent across the southwest and west. It’ll become breezy too.

Afternoon highest temperatures will range from seven to 10 degrees, but it will become milder after dark.

Rain and drizzle

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with patches of rain and drizzle, especially along coasts and on hills. Lowest temperatures will range from five to nine degrees in mostly fresh southerly winds with strong to gale-force winds on Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday is expected to be mild, humid and mostly cloudy. There will be scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly affecting Atlantic counties.

It’ll become drier everywhere in the afternoon with some brief sunny spells. Highest temperature will range from of 10 to 13 Celsius.

Wednesday night will be very mild, with patches of mist and drizzle, turning more persistent in the west and south towards morning. Temperatures will dip to eight degrees in some areas.

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle on Thursday but these will clear to give a largely dry afternoon and evening. It will be cloudy and mild with highs of 11 to 15 degrees, warmest further north.

Friday will be mild and breezy with scattered falls of rain moving northwards through the day. It will again be mainly dry but cloudy. There will be highs of 11 to 15 degrees, again best values will be further north.