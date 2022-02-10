Frosty weather tonight and tomorrow ahead of warmer (but rainy) weekend

TONIGHT AND TOMORROW are expected to bring cold weather across the country as temperatures dip to lows of minus three.

Met Éireann forecasts cold but mostly clear weather tonight followed by a “very cold” morning tomorrow.

“Tonight will be cold and mostly clear with a widespread frost and some icy stretches,” the forecaster expects.

“A few lingering wintry showers in Ulster will die out during the night and become largely dry. Rather calm too with northwest breezes easing light, and backing southerly overnight.”

Advertisement

Lowest temperatures tonight are set to reach between negative three to plus one degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow morning will be very cold with widespread frost and some ice that could lead to hazardous surfaces.

It should be dry and bright with odd showers as cloud builds from the west, with rain and drizzle in the west of the country in the afternoon.

That rain will spread from the west and reach the east of the country towards the evening, Met Éireann forecasts.

It will become increasingly windy, with highest temperatures tomorrow between five and nine degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Met Éireann forecasts “breezy [weather] with widespread showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Rain may be heavy in places. There will be limited bright spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds,” the forecaster says.

“Showers will continue overnight with some clear intervals. Showers will gradually ease with dry spells developing especially in eastern areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees. Fresh southwest winds will moderate overnight.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday.

“There will likely be further scattered showers with some bright or sunny spells. However, there is the chance that a spell of rain will move up over Ireland from the south,” according to Met Éireann.

“Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate westerly winds. Any rain will clear on Sunday night to good clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.”