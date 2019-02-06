A day of rain is coming with thundery showers and hail in parts

A DAY OF rain is being predicted by Met Éireann with thundery showers spreading eastwards across the country today.

The day is set to begin with heavy rain showers in the west of the country with a risk of thunder in coastal areas. This will develop throughout the evening to become more sustained thundery rain.

In the east of the country, it will remain relatively dry for the afternoon until the thundery showers from the west move eastwards to deliver a very wet night with heavy hail and sleet in places.

Temperatures for today will reach highs of between six to ten degrees.

This will clear overnight into tomorrow and scattered showers are being predicted for Thursday.

Towards the weekend, very windy conditions are being predicted for Friday and Saturday with scattered showers and heavy rain at times.