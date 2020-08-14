This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More humid weather today with a risk of thunderstorms

Have plans this weekend? Here is what the weather will be like.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 Aug 2020, 11:04 AM
53 minutes ago 5,255 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5175693
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/perfect strangers
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/perfect strangers

IT IS CLOUDY and misty in many parts of the country this morning.

There will be heavy showers across the southern half of the country today with a risk of thunderstorms, Met Éireann has said.

The northern half of the country will become drier and brighter with sunny spells developing. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees Celsius in light east to northeast breezes.

Showers or longer spells of rain will continue across Munster tonight. The rest of the country will be mostly dry, however there will be an ongoing risk of passing showers.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be no lower than 12 to 16 degrees.

Tomorrow will see showers or longer spells of rain affecting Munster and southern parts of Connacht at first, and later in Leinster.

Met Éireann has said there will be drier weather for Ulster and north Connacht with sunshine there.

Highest temperatures will range from 21 and 25 degrees, once again best in Ulster.

Tomorrow night temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees at their lowest, and there will be scattered showers and clear spells. The showers will be in the east and south at first, but will spread elsewhere later.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sunny spells and showers 

Sunday is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy.

Highest daytime temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees, while lowest nighttime temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Showers or longer spells of rain will spread from the east on Monday with some heavy or possibly thundery bursts. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie