Four seasons, one weekend: Mixed weather expected over May bank holiday

AN ASSORTMENT OF different weather conditions are expected over this year’s May bank holiday weekend with daily sun and rain spells, highs of 18 degrees Celsius and lows of seven.

Here’s what you can expect day-by-day, according to the latest outlook from Met Éireann.

Friday

Friday morning will have sunny spells with isolated rainfall. That rainfall will spread to the rest of the country where some showers could turn heavy.

Light southwesterly breezes are expected throughout the day, with patches of fog developing overnight. A clear night on Friday for most of the country, with cloudy conditions in the west along with outbreaks of rain.

Temperatures between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius during the day, dropping to seven to 11 degrees Celsius at night.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy in the morning with light rain or drizzle, which could possibly develop into heavy showers in the northeast throughout the day.

For the rest of the country, Saturday will see the longest of the sunny spells throughout the late-morning and afternoon for the weekend. Temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Saturday night will see scattered showers and cloudier conditions across the country, with temperatures dropping to between seven and 11 degrees Celsius.

Sunday

A rainy start to the day on Sunday with showers moving eastwards across the country. Rain expected to quell throughout the day to provide sunny spells and some heavy showers.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius, with the coolest weather along the west coast of the country due to light shifting breezes.

Sunday night will see isolated showers and cloudy skies, with temperatures between seven and 10 degrees Celsius.

Monday

Monday morning is expected to have scattered showers until the afternoon, with most areas drying up towards the evening.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, with light winds.

According to Met Éireann, a “good deal of dry weather” is expected during the midweek with some rain showers across the country and light winds throughout.