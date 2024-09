A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for counties Dublin and Wicklow and is due to come into effect from midday and will remain in place until 8pm.

Met Éireann has issued the warning ahead of heavy rainfall forecast along the east coast tomorrow. The forecaster said there is a chance of flooding and travel delays.

The country is already getting plenty of rain today after some nice weather recently.

At a national level, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in Ulster, Leinster and north Connacht to be gin with.

The rain will extend to all areas through the day, the forecaster said, although things will dry up in north Ulster later in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees are expected with moderate to fresh northerly winds, which will become strong and gusty near the east coast towards evening.