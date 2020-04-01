The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SCAM: Gardaí are urging people to beware of a significant increase in the number of con-artists attempting to use the coronavirus crisis to scam money from unsuspecting members of the public.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: US president Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” amid White House projections of up to 240,000 deaths from the disease.

3. #PANDEMIC: China’s decision to lock down the city of Wuhan may have prevented more than 700,000 new Covid-19 cases by delaying the spread of the virus.

4. #BACK HOME: Several thousand Irish people could return home from Canada in the coming days, as the Irish government warns those on short-term visas to book flights as soon as possible.

5. #VACCINE: It could take between 12 and 18 months for a vaccine to Covid-19 to be developed and approved, and there is a global race happening to get this done.

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: The Department of Justice has said that more than 650 new beds have been made available for those in Direct Provision during the Covid-19 crisis.

7. #UNITED STATES: Emergency field hospitals are being set up in Central Park, New York as the number of coronavirus deaths in America surpassed those reported by China.

8. #APRIL FOOLS: We had a look back at TheJournal.ie’s greatest April Fool’s Day hits - with everything from a seagull tracker to the Good Drying Index.