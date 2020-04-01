This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s a round-up of this morning’s main stories.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 8:03 AM
33 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5063355
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SCAM: Gardaí are urging people to beware of a significant increase in the number of con-artists attempting to use the coronavirus crisis to scam money from unsuspecting members of the public. 

2. #CORONAVIRUS: US president Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” amid White House projections of up to 240,000 deaths from the disease. 

3. #PANDEMIC: China’s decision to lock down the city of Wuhan may have prevented more than 700,000 new Covid-19 cases by delaying the spread of the virus. 

4. #BACK HOME: Several thousand Irish people could return home from Canada in the coming days, as the Irish government warns those on short-term visas to book flights as soon as possible. 

5. #VACCINE: It could take between 12 and 18 months for a vaccine to Covid-19 to be developed and approved, and there is a global race happening to get this done. 

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: The Department of Justice has said that more than 650 new beds have been made available for those in Direct Provision during the Covid-19 crisis. 

7. #UNITED STATES: Emergency field hospitals are being set up in Central Park, New York as the number of coronavirus deaths in America surpassed those reported by China. 

8. #APRIL FOOLS: We had a look back at TheJournal.ie’s greatest April Fool’s Day hits - with everything from a seagull tracker to the Good Drying Index. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

