'It is of the highest level of urgency that the future of this important building is secured': The week in quotes

I support the Prime Minister in getting a deal and not leaving without a deal. But I have not seen enough work into actually trying to get a deal. When earlier in the week I asked No 10 for a summary of what the planning was actually getting a deal, I was sent a one-page summary. There is not enough work into actually getting a deal, which is not what the prime minister signed up to try to do.

UK cabinet minister Amber Rudd became the latest in a string of resignations from the Conservative party.

The concerns I have seen on this are coming from adults with physical and/or sensory disabilities who are capable of making their own decisions. These people have told me of feeling that there has been an unreasonable effort to control them, and when they have not complied, some people have apparently been threatened that use of equipment or support hours will either be reduced or withdrawn.

Leigh Gath, the Confidential Recipient for Vulnerable Persons, criticised the HSE in the watchdog’s fourth annual report.

What we’re going to do is to continue acting on the basis of the legislation as it was passed in 2005. Our basis gives a very clear and legal underpinning of what it is that we’re doing.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said the government will continue processing Public Services Card information, in defiance of a ruling by the Data Protection Commissioner.

I personally have two physician friends who have committed suicide in their 30s. That has a huge impact, [medical workers] have a higher rate of suicide, we have a higher rate of depression, we have a higher rate of marital breakdown.

Dr Gabrielle Colleran, a paediatric radiologist at Temple Street and Holles Street hospitals in Dublin, said the stress hospital consultants face can take a “huge personal toll” on doctors.

One [resident] told me she approached [protesters] to ask them to be quiet and she was met with abuse. She also said that the protest has gone on until after 10pm which is after the cut off point. The residents can’t even open their windows in this heat due to the noise, and it’s keeping kids awake. I have also been contacted by taxi drivers as there is disruption to the rank there.

Green Party councillor Claire Byrne on complaints received over protests headed by Gemma O’Doherty outside Google’s offices in Dublin.

The Iveagh Markets is one of the most significant buildings ever constructed in Dublin and a central part of the Guinness Legacy that has enriched the lives of Dubliners and visitors alike. It is of the highest level of urgency that the future of this important building is secured.

A report by Howley Hayes into the Iveagh Markets in Dublin’s Liberties, which has fallen into a state of severe disrepair.

When you’re living in an area, you don’t realise how tough it is. I was growing up in the ’70s and ’80s. They were tough times generally for the country with lack of work. In areas like Ballymun, it was a lot more difficult. There were situations where if you were from Ballymun, you could be turned away from an interview, let alone a job.

Bohs legend Tony O’Connor (left) looked back on his League of Ireland career.