How many eFlow customers were charged twice for last month? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

4: The number of additional weeks of unpaid parental leave that will be offered to parents of children aged 12 and under from September.

28 months: The jail sentence handed down to the man who pulled off the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a crypt in St Michan’s Church, Dublin.

1.8km: The length of the new walking and cycling greenway in north Dublin which will link Baldoyle and Portmarnock.

€367,338: The money spent by President Michael D Higgins on his re-election campaign in 2018.

2: The number of sets of triplets that were born in a Co Down hospital over the course of 24 hours.

37,176: The number of dog licences issued by Cork County Council last year, more than any other local authority.

400: The number of warning shots fired by South Korean fighter jets at a Russian military plane that violated airspace claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo.

2,672: The number of eFlow customers who were charged twice for last month’s bill due to a system processing error.

5,200: The number of Volvo cars in Ireland recalled after an investigation discovered a faulty engine component which could cause a fire in certain models.

56%: The increase in the number of complaints received by the Commission for Aviation Regulation about Irish airports last year.

47,255: The number of children who are waiting to see a specialist paediatrician for an outpatient appointment in the three hospitals of Children’s Health Ireland, according to new figures.

7: The number of ministerial advisers whose pay breaches the maximum salary for their roles, according to new figures published this week.