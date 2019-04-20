This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
How many people were suspended from housing lists for refusing multiple offers? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The total number of ATMs stolen by criminal gangs north and south of the border.

By Adam Daly Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,031 Views 4 Comments
Social housing in south Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Social housing in south Dublin.
Social housing in south Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€5 million: The expected cost of a proposed food hall in central Dublin, which now has its plans back on track after the company overturned a proposed 10pm curfew. 

15: The total number of ATMs stolen by criminal gangs north and south of the border in recent weeks. 

235: The number of student beds approved for the Liberties despite numerous concerns being raised by local residents and politicians. 

357: The number of applicants from 22 councils – a mixture of families and individuals – who were suspended from their housing waiting list for refusing more than one offer of housing.

70: The number of years it has been since Ireland became a republic. At midnight on 18 April 1949, Easter Monday, Ireland officially became a Republic and left the Commonwealth.

€88,953: The amount of money that Dublin City Council forfeited in unpaid library fines in 2018 in an effort to boost memberships. 

152: The number of towns and election areas that are going poster-free for the upcoming local elections in a bid to cut down on cardboard waste. 

10: The number of motorists accused of dodging M50 tolls who were hit with fines totaling almost €100,000.

59: The number of candidates who will contest the European Parliament elections across three constituencies. 

63,303: The number of people who were treated for problem drug use between 2011 and 2017, according to fresh data from the Health Research Board.

€25,600: The estimated cost of the porn collection of a US man who is suing his parents for throwing it away. 

