How many people were suspended from housing lists for refusing multiple offers? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€5 million: The expected cost of a proposed food hall in central Dublin, which now has its plans back on track after the company overturned a proposed 10pm curfew.

15: The total number of ATMs stolen by criminal gangs north and south of the border in recent weeks.

235: The number of student beds approved for the Liberties despite numerous concerns being raised by local residents and politicians.

357: The number of applicants from 22 councils – a mixture of families and individuals – who were suspended from their housing waiting list for refusing more than one offer of housing.

70: The number of years it has been since Ireland became a republic. At midnight on 18 April 1949, Easter Monday, Ireland officially became a Republic and left the Commonwealth.

€88,953: The amount of money that Dublin City Council forfeited in unpaid library fines in 2018 in an effort to boost memberships.

152: The number of towns and election areas that are going poster-free for the upcoming local elections in a bid to cut down on cardboard waste.

10: The number of motorists accused of dodging M50 tolls who were hit with fines totaling almost €100,000.

59: The number of candidates who will contest the European Parliament elections across three constituencies.

63,303: The number of people who were treated for problem drug use between 2011 and 2017, according to fresh data from the Health Research Board.

€25,600: The estimated cost of the porn collection of a US man who is suing his parents for throwing it away.