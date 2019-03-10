This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I didn’t do this stuff, this is not me, I’m fighting for my life': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,535 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4531138
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

Leaving Neverland Source: PA Images

Dear Little Jimmy Safechuck, we are in the residents’ lounge… and if you are being held against your will or if you need rescuing contact us.

A letter which journalists Sam Smyth and Eamon Dunphy used a hotel porter to deliver to the room of a 10-year-old boy who had accompanied Michael Jackson to Ireland during his 1988 Bad tour.

cabinet 142_90566038 Source: Sam Boal/RolingNews.ie

I’m not sure what kind of oddballs send suspicious packages in the post but they should be well aware that it’s not the politician who’s going to be opening the mail, it’s somebody doing a normal job. It could be a receptionist, it could be a security guard, it could be a clerical officer or somebody working on the constituency team and if you want to come after us, come after us, but don’t come after our staff or families.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, speaking after an envelope containing white powder was sent to the Department of Health.

Simone Veil Prize At The Elysee Palace - Paris Source: PA Images

Never since the Second World War has Europe been so necessary. And yet never has Europe been in such a danger.

French president Emmanuel Macron set out plans to overhaul the European Union following the UK’s decision to leave the bloc.

shutterstock_1256969560 Source: Shutterstock

We are now seeing people who have a home, but they can’t afford the heating or the food to cook.

CEO of Merchants Quay Ireland Paula Byrne on the hot meal service the charity provides – it has issued an “urgent appeal” for funds.

UK: Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street London Source: PA Images

If I could turn the clock back to 11.45 yesterday, I would do so in a heartbeat because I never intended to cause hurt, upset or distress or to give anyone the impression that I believe what I said. It was not my belief.

The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley apologised for saying deaths caused by soldiers and police during the Troubles “were not crimes”.

[oembed url="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHgy97dRziQ" embed-width="500" embed-height="281" service="youtube" credit-source="CBS%20Evening%20News%2FYouTube" credit-url="https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2FCBSEveningNews" credit-via="" credit-via-url=""

I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me. I’m fighting for my fucking life.

R Kelly denied allegations he sexually abused women and girls in his first public comments since being charged last month.

Soc Dems 784_90565753 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The public interest must always be to the fore and that is what has underpinned everything I have done to date.

A statement from Social Democrats leader Catherine Murphy, released after the Supreme Court ruled that Denis O’Brien’s privacy was not breached during a 2015 debate about the sale of Siteserv.

