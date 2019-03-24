'You have to keep positive about everything': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

We are running out of time.

Caroline Haga, spokeswoman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, on the growing humanitarian crisis facing three southern African countries in the wake of tropical cyclone Idai.

Source: PA Images

I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president I had to approve. I don’t care about this. I didn’t get thank you. That’s okay. We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.

President of the United States Donald Trump on the funeral of Republican senator John McCain, who died of a brain tumour last year.

Source: Vincent Thian

He sought many things from his act of terror, but one is notoriety. And that is why you will never hear me mention his name. He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless. And to others, I implore you: Speak the names of the lives who were lost, rather than the name of the man who took them.

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has promised that the man responsible for last week’s deadly mosque massacres would face “the full force of the law”, as she vowed never to utter his name.

Source: PA Images

I sometimes have the feeling that I’m in the waiting room waiting for Godot, and Godot is never coming.

Xavier Bettel, the prime minister of Luxembourg, on the mood in Brussels waiting for clarity on Brexit.

Source: PA Images

Look, I have every respect for Theresa May. She reminds me occasionally of that character from Monty Python where all the arms and legs are cut off but he then tells the opponent: ‘Let’s call it a draw.’ She’s incredible. She goes on and on. At the same time, I do not blame her, but British politics.

Another take on Brexit from another EU prime minister, this time Mark Rutte of Denmark.

Source: AAP/PA Images

Here’s a pic of me at work… think about this before your derogatory comments, animals.

Australian rules football league star Tayla Harris, reacting after this picture of her was deleted due to the large number of derogatory comments it attracted.

You can’t really dwell on the questions like ‘why did this happen to me?’” she said at the time. I’m only 25, this isn’t supposed to happen to women my age. You have to keep positive about everything.

The words of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan. She passed away this week.