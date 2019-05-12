'We’d planned a life together and some idiot with a gun took that away': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

Nobody invites this onto themselves… I had no idea.

BBC radio presenter Danny Baker speaking after he was fired over a tweet about the Royal Baby.

There’s huge fear, people don’t want to be seen talking to the guards, to anyone associated with the guards or the local authority. Everybody knows who’s involved but the guards have to work to get evidence.

Philip Jennings of Safer Blanchardstown on the situation facing authorities attempting to control the west Dublin feud.

What planet are they living on?

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin’s reaction to the government’s National broadband Plan.

We’d planned the rest of our lives together and in one split second some idiot with a gun took that away.

Lyra McKee’s partner Sara Canning spoke to Channel 4 News about the journalist’s death last month.

We have declared a climate emergency in our own Irish way.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan on Ireland’s declaration of a climate emergency.

I said to my children all my life that I loved this lady, but I didn’t know who she was.

Eileen Macken, an 81-year-old woman from Kildare, on meeting her 103-year-old mother Elizabeth in April after a genealogist traced her back to an area in Scotland.

When we look at the Liverpool’s win over Barcelona last night, what it shows is that when everyone says it’s all over, that European opposition have got you beat, the clock is ticking down, it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May compared her government’s handling of Brexit with Liverpool’s win over Barcelona.