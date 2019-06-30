'I have a thing where I make models of buses': The week in quotes

Source: File photo

I’ve no idea what happened to my brother, it doesn’t make any sense. But somebody knows. It would mean everything to know he’s alive, or if he’s not, to know where he is. I’m not going to give up. It’s my objective, to find him.

Jón Jonsson’s young brother Daniel appealed to the public for help in finding Jón, who was last seen in Dublin on 9 February.

Source: RollingNews.ie

I have probably been pretty merciless with many Ministers but I like to think that my criticism was never personal and I always respected the person I was taking lumps off.

An emotional Mick Wallace gave his final speech in the Dáil before he takes up his new role of MEP.

Who is this economy really working for? It’s doing great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren during the first round of debates between Democratic presidential candidates.

Source: RollingNews.ie

Your comments on your planned communal housing have astounded me. I have never heard such an idea loathed by all; old and young, rich and poor. It is quite clear that you are doing a horrendous job. Your incompetence has me flabbergasted. You sir, have had me at such a loss for words at how utterly ridiculous your ‘solutions’ are for a housing crisis. An epidemic.

Correspondence received by Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

Source: PA Images

Don’t meddle in the election, please.

US President Donald Trump to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

I like to paint. Or I make things. I have a thing where I make models of buses. What I make is, I get old, I don’t know, wooden crates, and I paint them. It’s a box that’s been used to contain two wine bottles, right, and it will have a dividing thing. And I turn it into a bus. So I put passengers – I paint the passengers enjoying themselves on a wonderful bus – low carbon, of the kind that we brought to the streets of London, reducing C02, reducing nitrous oxide, reducing pollution.

Boris Johnson, the front runner to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on his hobbies.