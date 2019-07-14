'Your message is excluding people - you’re excluding me': The week in quotes

On behalf of the State, I want to apologise to people who were sexually abused when they were children in their day schools before 1992 and for the State’s delay thereafter in acknowledging it had a responsibility to protect them.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar apologised on behalf of the State to victims of sexual abuse in day schools.

It is not right that we should drive a coach and horses through the devolution settlement in relation to certain issues which people feel passionately and deeply about here but which are the subject of devolved powers in Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Nigel Dodds on the House of Commons voting to go ahead with introducing same-sex marriage and abortion legislation to Northern Ireland if Stormont isn’t restored by 21 October.

We shouldn’t have to change the law to have a basic understanding of decency.

Minister for Health Simon Harris on calls to introduce exclusion zones intended to prevent protesters demonstrating within a certain distance of facilities providing abortion care.

I just recalled a teacher I had in the Christian Brothers in James’s Street, 50 years ago, and I put his voice on. He was a sly, slithery… He was the kind of brother who would tell you before he hit you that he was going to hit you.

Comedian Brendan Grace, who passed away this week aged 68, on playing Father Fintan Stack in Father Ted.

"Your message is excluding people. You're excluding me. You're excluding people that look like me. You're excluding people of color. You're excluding... Americans that maybe support you."



I think that I would say that your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of colour. You’re excluding Americans that maybe support you. I think that we need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you’re saying about ‘Make America Great Again’. I think that you’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world. I think that we have a responsibility, each and every one of us, you have an incredible responsibility as the chief of this country to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone.

World Cup star Megan Rapinoe’s primetime message to US president Donald Trump.

A consequent belief in the nobility of politics animated much of his professional life. And what a career it was. Owing to his manifest ability, he assumed a senior position in Fianna Fáíl at a very young age; he wrote prodigiously about campaigns, parties and elections, and his was always the voice on the radio and television in my house and countless others across the country that demanded silence and attention, such was the merit of his contributions.

Larry Donnelly’s tribute to Noel Whelan, who passed away this week.

If I put it this way: the kid who’s helping another group of kids to learn to swim, is not the kid who’s terrorising his neighbour. He’s not the kid who’s hanging around on street corners, he’s not the kid who’s setting fire and doing damage and terrorising old people and so on.

Former Barnardos CEO Fergus Finlay on the value of volunteering programmes.