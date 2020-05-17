This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 May, 2020
'I'd love a pint': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 17 May 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 16,434 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5099764

munich-security-conference Source: DPA/PA Images

Shutting your eyes and trying to drive through this blind is about as silly an equation as I’ve seen, and I’m really concerned that certain countries are setting themselves up for some seriously blind driving over the next few months.

WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan on countries who are reopening their economies without contact tracing.

michael-oleary-comments Source: PA

Lufthansa is going around hoovering up state aid like the drunken uncle at the end of a wedding.

Ryanair Michael O’Leary gave Bloomberg a piece of his mind on rival airlines taking up offers of state support.

shutterstock_519961882 Source: Shutterstock

The pain and suffering they have carried into their adult lives is very real, and they are deserving of the most expert independent support. Where the perpetrators are still alive, every effort must be made to bring them before the criminal courts.

Maeve Lewis, CEO of One in Four, a charity for survivors of child sexual abuse, reacting to the release on a long-awaited report on abuse in Scouting Ireland.

gemma 047 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Unsubstantiated opinions, speeches, rhetoric and a bogus historical parallel are not substitutes for facts.

Mr Justice Meenan in his judgment on the judicial review brought by Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters.

rick-bright-testifying-before-house-committee Source: PA Images

Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history.

Virologist-turned-whisteblower Rick Bright on the future for the US if authorities don’t step up their battle against Covid-19.

1645 NO FEE Taoiseach Covid 19 (1) Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I’d love a pint.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to Today’s FM Dermot and Dave on his hopes for the future.

