'I'd love a pint': The week in quotes

Shutting your eyes and trying to drive through this blind is about as silly an equation as I’ve seen, and I’m really concerned that certain countries are setting themselves up for some seriously blind driving over the next few months.

WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan on countries who are reopening their economies without contact tracing.

Lufthansa is going around hoovering up state aid like the drunken uncle at the end of a wedding.

Ryanair Michael O’Leary gave Bloomberg a piece of his mind on rival airlines taking up offers of state support.

The pain and suffering they have carried into their adult lives is very real, and they are deserving of the most expert independent support. Where the perpetrators are still alive, every effort must be made to bring them before the criminal courts.

Maeve Lewis, CEO of One in Four, a charity for survivors of child sexual abuse, reacting to the release on a long-awaited report on abuse in Scouting Ireland.

Unsubstantiated opinions, speeches, rhetoric and a bogus historical parallel are not substitutes for facts.

Mr Justice Meenan in his judgment on the judicial review brought by Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters.

Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history.

Virologist-turned-whisteblower Rick Bright on the future for the US if authorities don’t step up their battle against Covid-19.

I’d love a pint.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to Today’s FM Dermot and Dave on his hopes for the future.