'We are literally sick waiting, physically and mentally': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Michael Martin 02 Source: Julien Behal Photography

If we continue to mind each other, if we continue to make the right choices, be vigilant, take our vaccine when our turn comes; if we continue to do all these things, the end of this is within our grasp.

The end of Taoiseach Michéal Martin’s fifteenth address to the nation about Covid-19 restrictions.

Economic Recovery Plan 007 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

This is a mess.

The words of one cabinet minister after Tuesday’s meeting to discuss changes to the reopening roadmap.

canada-western-heat Source: PA Images

The risk of heatwaves is increasing across the globe sufficiently rapidly that it is now bringing unprecedented weather and conditions to people and societies that have not seen it before. Climate change is taking weather out of the envelope that societies have long experienced.

Professor Peter Scott speaking to The Guardian about historic heatwaves facing some parts of the US and Canada.

shutterstock_1374539876 Source: Shutterstock

The pandemic has added enormous strain on an already fragile mental health service and there is little appreciation at a policy level for how serious the situation now is on the ground.

Dr William Flannery on the impact of the pandemic on the public’s mental health.

flats 905 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

We are literally sick waiting, physically and mentally. We are living with damp and mould that we have to wipe down weekly. We can’t keep clothes in our wardrobes. We have to wipe down our children’s schoolbags. Most of the windows are ill-fitting, old and draughty. It’s impossible to keep the flats warm.

Lynette Lyons, a member of the Oliver Bond Residents’ Group, on a new campaign launched to highlight the “staggering” number of people living in poor conditions in a complex in Dublin’s south inner city.

closeupdoctorholdingsyringeandusingcottonbeforemake Source: Shutterstock

When you get on holidays, she enjoys the water, she likes the sun, but obviously she’s not going to see that for a while. She didn’t get there last year, she didn’t get there this year. We don’t know how long more she’s going to live for. She’s not going to be able to live with scoliosis – eventually, she is going to pass away. But we’re doing the best we can for her at the moment.

The situation faced by 14-year-old Aideen Herdman, as told by her father Chris. He is urging the health authorities to approve the use of Covid vaccines in vulnerable teenagers.

Dept of Health 011 (1) Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I think from NPHET’s perspective we have a role to play. We’re not there necessarily to be popular and I think there’s a lot of frustration after the last 15 months because we’ve never really been through something like this.

Virologist and NPHET member Dr Cillian de Gascun on ‘vitriol’ faced by the public health experts this week.

preparations-for-dublin-pride-parade Source: RollingNews.ie

For some people, it’s a party, for some a protest, and for others, it’s a celebration of their identity – of who they are and of how proud they are to be visible. And it’s that visibility that’s important.

Our columnist Aoife Martin took a look back at Pride 2021 in this week’s column.

