#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
TheJournal.ie's Weekend Pub Quiz (still no questions involving you-know-what)

This is a virus-free zone.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 15,471 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5140566
Image: Shutterstock/luckyracoon
Image: Shutterstock/luckyracoon

YOU MIGHT HAVE heard that the pubs have reopened. Well, the pubs that can serve food have reopened. 

Social media has been awash with people sharing photos of their dinner and the pint they’ve been craving since lockdown began in March. 

So, to celebrate a return to some semblance of normality, we thought we’d give you a nice bumper pub quiz. 

Good luck!

So, five rounds. Five questions per round. We're starting with film. What year was the first Toy Story film released in cinemas?
PA
1993
1995

1997
1999
What is the highest-grossing box office film of all time?
PA
Avengers: Endgame
Avatar

Titanic
Gladiator
For which film did Sandra Bullock win her Oscar?
PA
Gravity
Miss Congeniality

Bird Box
The Blind Side
In the Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski – what cocktail is the favourite of The Dude?
PA
Mimosa
Pina Colada

White Russian
Black Russian
Which US comedian wrote and directed Get Out and Us?
Universal
Jordan Peele
Jerry Seinfeld

Dave Chapelle
Chris Rock
Next up is sport. How many hurdles are jumped in a 100-metre hurdle event?
PA
6
8

10
11
Who did Uruguay beat in the first-ever FIFA World Cup final?
PA
Argentina
Brazil

Germany
England
Where is the 2023 Rugby World Cup being held?
PA
South Africa
Italy

France
New Zealand
How many balls are there on a snooker table at the start of each frame?
PA
18
20

22
24
In cricket, what is the umpire signalling when pointing both hands up in the air?
PA
Four runs scored
Six runs scored

Batter out
Tea break
Now, we move on to ancient history. What Roman Emperor was once captured by pirates and held for a 12,000 gold-piece ransom? (It's not the seagull in the photo)
PA
Vespasian
Julius Caesar

Augustus
Caligula
What was the first capital of ancient Egypt?
PA
Memphis
Giza

Atlanta
Horus
Who is credited with making the first map of the known world?
PA
Archimedes
Plato

Anaximander
Christoper Columbus
How many of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still exist?
PA
1
2

3
4
When did the first documented Olympic Games take place?
PA
776 BC
1100 BC

389 BC
11 AD
We're moving on to music now, folks. Which famous film star danced in the video to Fatboy Slim’s 2001 track Weapon of Choice?
YouTube
John Travolta
Bruce Willis

Brad Pitt
Christopher Walken
Over the years, how many Sugababes have there been?
PA
5
6

7
8
David Howell Evans is better known by what name?
PA
Elton John
David Bowie

The Edge
David Gray
What was the name of Johnny Cash’s backing band throughout his career?
PA
The Tennessee Three
The Alabama Four

The Mississipi Five
The Albuquerque Six
Billy Corgan is the lead singer of which alternative rock band?
PA
Smashing Pumpkins
Smiling Politely

Radiohead
REM
Our final round is general knowledge. Which country was known as Ceylon until 1972?
PA
Bangladesh
Ethiopia

Thailand
Sri Lanka
Outside which New York building was John Lennon killed?
PA
Radio City
The Dakota

The Waldorf Astoria
Citi Bank HQ
How many sides has a heptadecagon?
Shutterstock
13
15

17
19
What type of energy is stored by a spring when it is stretched?
Shutterstock
Kinetic
Potential

Radiant
Sound
What is fool's gold made of?
PA
Pyrite
Copper

Tin
Zinc
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top notch!
Nailed it. Fair dues.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not too bad
You gave it a good bash. Nearly there.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not the may west
They just didn't suit you. These things happen.
Share your result:

