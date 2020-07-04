TheJournal.ie's Weekend Pub Quiz (still no questions involving you-know-what)

YOU MIGHT HAVE heard that the pubs have reopened. Well, the pubs that can serve food have reopened.

Social media has been awash with people sharing photos of their dinner and the pint they’ve been craving since lockdown began in March.

So, to celebrate a return to some semblance of normality, we thought we’d give you a nice bumper pub quiz.

Good luck!

So, five rounds. Five questions per round. We're starting with film. What year was the first Toy Story film released in cinemas? 1993 1995

1997 1999 What is the highest-grossing box office film of all time? Avengers: Endgame Avatar

Titanic Gladiator For which film did Sandra Bullock win her Oscar? Gravity Miss Congeniality

Bird Box The Blind Side In the Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski – what cocktail is the favourite of The Dude? Mimosa Pina Colada

White Russian Black Russian Which US comedian wrote and directed Get Out and Us? Jordan Peele Jerry Seinfeld

Dave Chapelle Chris Rock Next up is sport. How many hurdles are jumped in a 100-metre hurdle event? 6 8

10 11 Who did Uruguay beat in the first-ever FIFA World Cup final? Argentina Brazil

Germany England Where is the 2023 Rugby World Cup being held? South Africa Italy

France New Zealand How many balls are there on a snooker table at the start of each frame? 18 20

22 24 In cricket, what is the umpire signalling when pointing both hands up in the air? Four runs scored Six runs scored

Batter out Tea break Now, we move on to ancient history. What Roman Emperor was once captured by pirates and held for a 12,000 gold-piece ransom? (It's not the seagull in the photo) Vespasian Julius Caesar

Augustus Caligula What was the first capital of ancient Egypt? Memphis Giza

Atlanta Horus Who is credited with making the first map of the known world? Archimedes Plato

Anaximander Christoper Columbus How many of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still exist? 1 2

3 4 When did the first documented Olympic Games take place? 776 BC 1100 BC

389 BC 11 AD We're moving on to music now, folks. Which famous film star danced in the video to Fatboy Slim's 2001 track Weapon of Choice? John Travolta Bruce Willis

Brad Pitt Christopher Walken Over the years, how many Sugababes have there been? 5 6

7 8 David Howell Evans is better known by what name? Elton John David Bowie

The Edge David Gray What was the name of Johnny Cash's backing band throughout his career? The Tennessee Three The Alabama Four

The Mississipi Five The Albuquerque Six Billy Corgan is the lead singer of which alternative rock band? Smashing Pumpkins Smiling Politely

Radiohead REM Our final round is general knowledge. Which country was known as Ceylon until 1972? Bangladesh Ethiopia

Thailand Sri Lanka Outside which New York building was John Lennon killed? Radio City The Dakota

The Waldorf Astoria Citi Bank HQ How many sides has a heptadecagon? 13 15

17 19 What type of energy is stored by a spring when it is stretched? Kinetic Potential

Radiant Sound What is fool's gold made of? Pyrite Copper

