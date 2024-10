WET AND MILD weather is in store today and into the weekend, with a risk of coastal flooding due to very high spring tides.

Today has started cloudy and outbreaks of rain in the northeast will gradually clear and there will be scattered showers elsewhere.

However, Met Éireann forecasts that another spell of showery rain in the southwest will move towards the northeast later this morning and into the afternoon, with heavy bursts possible.

There’ll be highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, but due to very high spring tides, there will be a chance of coastal flooding.

High spring tides occur when the Sun, Moon and Earth are in alignment and the gravitational force is strong, causing the oceans to bulge more than usual.

This risk of coastal flooding will continue until Sunday.

Meanwhile, tonight will bring a few mist and fog patches, while tomorrow (Thursday) morning will bring mild temperatures and sunny spells.

However, scattered showers will move northeastwards across the country throughout the day, some of which will be heavy and with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Advertisement

These showers will become isolated in the late afternoon, with highest daytime temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

These unsettled and wet conditions will continue into Friday and the weekend, as will the risk of coastal flooding even in the absence of heavy rain and strong winds.

Friday morning will start wet and blustery, with heavy or thundery downpours in places.

Strong southerly winds will accompany the rain though a clearance to bright spells and isolated showers will move into the western half of the country during the evening, with high temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

On Friday night, any remaining rain will clear, with clear spells and isolated light showers following and Saturday will start mainly dry and bright, with sunny spells and isolated showers.

However, cloud will thicken on Saturday afternoon and into the evening, with temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

It will then become wet and windy on Saturday night, with strong gusts and heavy downpours at times.

And while there is some uncertainty around the outlook for Sunday, it looks like it will be a windy day with further potential for coastal flooding.

The rain will clear early in the day with sunny spells and showers following for most with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.