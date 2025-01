NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People out for a walk, blowing off the post-New Year's cobwebs, at Bull Wall in Dublin. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Penguins at the Sea Life London Aquarium during the annual 'count and clean'. Each year, staff check the overall health and well-being of its residents. Alamy Alamy

#LAS VEGAS: A US soldier was named as the man who died in a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Trump hotel.

#NEW ORLEANS: The FBI said a man who drove a truck into New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans appears to have acted alone.

#MONTENEGRO: Three days of mourning began after a gunman killed 12 people, including two children.

#GAZA: An Israeli strike on a declared humanitarian zone in southern Gaza killed eleven people overnight.

PARTING SHOT

2025 is off to a good start for aurora chasers after a stunning Northern Lights show last night.

The skies across Ireland were lit up vibrant reds and greens shortly after nightfall. Adam Rory Porter captured this time-lapse from Buncrana, Co Donegal.