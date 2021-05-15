Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Palestinian protestors against the Israeli attacks on Gaza, at the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin today Source: Leon Farrell

International

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip earlier this week. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#GAZA Israel has continued to strike the Gaza Strip today, with a family of ten being killed in airstrikes. A 13-floor building that housed international media outlets Al Jazeera and The Associated Press was also flattened by Israeli airstrikes.

#DEBENHAMS The last Debenhams shops in the UK are set to close for the last time this evening, after being in operation for the last 243 years.

#MARS China has landed their first spacecraft on Mars, with a rover vehicle set to explore an area of the red planet known as Utopia Planitia.

Parting shot

Who doesn’t love a good technical mishap on live TV?

This US weather reporter experienced a bizarre technical glitch that caused her to be replicated across the green screen behind her.

She ran with it, to the delight of the rest of the news team.