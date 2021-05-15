#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 15 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 15 May 2021, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

GAZA PROTEST_1186 Palestinian protestors against the Israeli attacks on Gaza, at the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin today Source: Leon Farrell

International

mideast-gaza-israel-airstrikes Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip earlier this week. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#GAZA Israel has continued to strike the Gaza Strip today, with a family of ten being killed in airstrikes. A 13-floor building that housed international media outlets Al Jazeera and The Associated Press was also flattened by Israeli airstrikes.

#DEBENHAMS The last Debenhams shops in the UK are set to close for the last time this evening, after being in operation for the last 243 years.

#MARS China has landed their first spacecraft on Mars, with a rover vehicle set to explore an area of the red planet known as Utopia Planitia.

Parting shot

Who doesn’t love a good technical mishap on live TV?

This US weather reporter experienced a bizarre technical glitch that caused her to be replicated across the green screen behind her.

She ran with it, to the delight of the rest of the news team. 

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

