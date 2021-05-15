Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- HSE Chief Paul Reid said that “safe and steady” progress has been made overnight, as the HSE continues to deal with the fallout from a ransomware attack.
- Daily Covid-19 figures will not be available today, due to the cyber attack but backdated figures will be published “when possible”.
- Ireland is currently on track to give 80% of adults a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 3 July, with two million doses being administered so far.
- Rallies have been held across the country in solidarity with Palestine, with protestors in Dublin marching from the Spire to the Israeli embassy earlier this afternoon.
- A man has been arrested for hitting a Garda, while Gardaí broke up a large party in the Oliver Bond flat complex yesterday night.
- Five more countries have been removed from Ireland’s list of designated countries for mandatory hotel quarantine, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced.
- Two men were injured after a car veered off the road in a serious car crash in Co Wicklow.
- A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with two suspected arson incidents in Limerick city yesterday.
International
#GAZA Israel has continued to strike the Gaza Strip today, with a family of ten being killed in airstrikes. A 13-floor building that housed international media outlets Al Jazeera and The Associated Press was also flattened by Israeli airstrikes.
#DEBENHAMS The last Debenhams shops in the UK are set to close for the last time this evening, after being in operation for the last 243 years.
#MARS China has landed their first spacecraft on Mars, with a rover vehicle set to explore an area of the red planet known as Utopia Planitia.
Parting shot
Who doesn’t love a good technical mishap on live TV?
This US weather reporter experienced a bizarre technical glitch that caused her to be replicated across the green screen behind her.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
She ran with it, to the delight of the rest of the news team.
This weather reporter got caught in an on-air graphics error that "multiplied" her across the screen https://t.co/0OoMoh0Fof pic.twitter.com/PXeAtdnupY— CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2021
COMMENTS