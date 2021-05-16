Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Horses and riders from the Racefield Stables in Clonbullogue Village on the Kildare Offaly border, cool off in the Figile River Source: RollingNews.ie

International

A building housing international media in Gaza is destroyed by Israeli airstrikes Source: PA Images

#GAZA Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Gaza, with three buildings and at least 42 people being killed today. 16 women and eight children are among them, with 50 people injured.

#INDIAN VARIANT UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that new evidence is giving a “high degree of confidence” that Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the so-called Indian variant.

#GAS EXPLOSION A gas explosion in Lancashire in England has destroyed up to three terraced houses and left a child dead.

Parting shot

In case you missed it, this week on The Explainer the team took a look at rapid Covid-19 tests or antigen tests.

The tests have recently sparked debate after Lidl began to sell the tests, so reporter Conal Thomas examined how the tests should be used, how their results should be interpreted, and how the HSE have been using them in some specific situations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Catch up below or at the link here.