#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 16 May 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 16 May 2021, 7:55 PM
38 minutes ago 1,686 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5439125

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

RIVER RIDERS 1L2A8594 Horses and riders from the Racefield Stables in Clonbullogue Village on the Kildare Offaly border, cool off in the Figile River Source: RollingNews.ie

International

israel-palestinians A building housing international media in Gaza is destroyed by Israeli airstrikes Source: PA Images

#GAZA Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Gaza, with three buildings and at least 42 people being killed today. 16 women and eight children are among them, with 50 people injured.

#INDIAN VARIANT UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that new evidence is giving a “high degree of confidence” that Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the so-called Indian variant.

#GAS EXPLOSION A gas explosion in Lancashire in England has destroyed up to three terraced houses and left a child dead.

Parting shot

In case you missed it, this week on The Explainer the team took a look at rapid Covid-19 tests or antigen tests.

The tests have recently sparked debate after Lidl began to sell the tests, so reporter Conal Thomas examined how the tests should be used, how their results should be interpreted, and how the HSE have been using them in some specific situations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Catch up below or at the link here.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie