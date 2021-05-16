Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- HSE staff have been urged to continue to prioritise patient safety and protect “unscheduled and urgent care”, as the organisation continues to grapple with the effects of Friday’s ransomware attack.
- There were 802 cases of Covid-19 reported in the last two days, due to the attacks on the HSE
- Dates for vaccine registration for people aged between 40 and 49 will be outlined by the HSE next week
- Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old man who was killed in a workplace accident in Dublin Port yesterday
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney spoke at a UN Security Council meeting this afternoon, demanding an “immediate end” to the attacks on Gaza.
- President Michael D Higgins spoke about Covid-19 and the events occurring in Gaza as part of the National Famine Commemoration in Glasnevin Cemetery today.
- A man (30s) is in “serious but stable” condition after being stabbed in Ballymun early this morning.
International
#GAZA Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Gaza, with three buildings and at least 42 people being killed today. 16 women and eight children are among them, with 50 people injured.
#INDIAN VARIANT UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that new evidence is giving a “high degree of confidence” that Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the so-called Indian variant.
#GAS EXPLOSION A gas explosion in Lancashire in England has destroyed up to three terraced houses and left a child dead.
Parting shot
In case you missed it, this week on The Explainer the team took a look at rapid Covid-19 tests or antigen tests.
The tests have recently sparked debate after Lidl began to sell the tests, so reporter Conal Thomas examined how the tests should be used, how their results should be interpreted, and how the HSE have been using them in some specific situations.
Your contributions will help us continue
Catch up below or at the link here.
