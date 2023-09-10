Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Peter McDermott, who died after being assaulted in Westport

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Damaged buildings near the epicenter at Amizmiz Village in Morocco Alamy Stock Photo

#MOROCCO The death toll of a massive earthquake that hit Morocco yesterday rose to over 2,000.

#HUNGARY Two people died and four others were injured when a plane crashed at an air show in Hungary.

#MANHUNT Captured fugitive Daniel Khalife was charged with escaping from custody at HMP Wandsworth, London police have said.

#KHARTOUM At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in air strikes in the south of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, local activists said.

PARTING SHOT

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ireland’s James McClean and Shane Duffy ahead of their clash with The Netherlands. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland take on The Netherlands tonight and you can follow the events in real time on our blog here.

With the Irish football team having lost three out of their opening four games, another defeat this evening and the Euros dream will be effectively over, if not mathematically.

There’s a lot at stake on what promises to be a fascinating night at the Aviva.