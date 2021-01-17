#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 7:50 PM
18 minutes ago 1,207 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5327861

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

White water rafting The proposed white-water rafting facility in Dublin

  • Public health officials confirmed a further 13 deaths and 2,944 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Northern Ireland recorded 25 deaths and 822 new Covid-19 cases today.
  • Senator Michael McDowell called the proposed white-water rafting facility a “grotesque vanity project”.
  • The Health Minister is trying to secure an early delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine to begin vaccinations as soon as the jab receives European approval.
  • Student nurses are “frustrated” at the last-minute decision to cancel unpaid placements and redeploy teaching nurses to health with the Covid-19 surge.
  • Gardaí arrested a woman who allegedly assaulted a staff member yesterday evening in a premises where the woman had not worn a face covering
  • Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing a man who has been missing since the end of last year.
  • Archbishop Eamon Martin said that religious orders should not be “scapegoated” for Mother and Baby Homes while the Children’s Minister said the government will prioritise enacting legislation for adoptee’s rights to their personal records.
  • RTÉ has no plans to cease broadcasting the Angelus twice a day.

THE WORLD

biden-introduces-science-team-wilmington Joe Biden announces key members of White House science team. Source: CNP/ABACA

#US Joe Biden’s top aide said the incoming president would sign about a dozen executive orders on his first day in office.

#AFGHANISTAN Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court in an ambush in the country’s capital.

#OBIT Former music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector has died age 81. 

#ONLINE The ‘Q’ behind the QAnon conspiracy movement, which was instrumental in the storming of the US Capitol, is actually two people, according to Swiss experts.   

PARTING SHOT

It’s been over two weeks since the Brexit transition period officially ended.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

New checks on trade are required between Ireland and Great Britain because of the UK’s departure from the EU’s Custom Unionn and Single Market.

Our reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha took an in-depth look at how trade between Ireland and Great Britain has been impacted so far, including empty shelves in Northern Ireland, queues of trucks waiting to travel, and some British companies stopping services to Ireland. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie