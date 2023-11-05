Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#GAZA Israel cut off internet and phone communication in the Gaza Stri today just before launching an intense bombardment.
#ICBM Russia said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from a submarine.
#PAKISTAN Taliban officials said that thousands of Afghans had been forcibly returned from Pakistan.
#HAMBURG A hostage situation at Hamburg Airport came to an end this afternoon.
#REUNITED The in-laws of Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf returned to Scotland today after fleeing Gaza.
IT IS HARD to keep a good team down, less so great champions, and that’s what East Kerry have been for four of the last five years now. Kerry champions in 2019, 2020 and 2022, they retained their title against Mid Kerry by the narrowest of margins in Tralee this afternoon, and that will surely make this one the most enjoyable of the four.
The result was in doubt until the very last whistle as Mid Kerry rallied late to outscore the champions by six points to two to make it a nail-biting finish, but East Kerry clung on.
Read the full report here.
