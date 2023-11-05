Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Curragh Sunday Race 7-03 Lorraine O’Sullivan Today was the finale of the flat season at the Curragh Racecourse. Lorraine O’Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP The Russian navy test-fires an intercontinental ballistic missile Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

#GAZA Israel cut off internet and phone communication in the Gaza Stri today just before launching an intense bombardment. 

#ICBM Russia said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from a submarine.

#PAKISTAN Taliban officials said that thousands of Afghans had been forcibly returned from Pakistan. 

#HAMBURG A hostage situation at Hamburg Airport came to an end this afternoon.

#REUNITED The in-laws of Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf returned to Scotland today after fleeing Gaza. 

PARTING SHOT

ronan-buckley-and-paudie-clifford-celebrate-with-the-cup Ben Brady / INPHO East Kerry's Ronan Buckley and Paudie Clifford celebrate with the cup. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

IT IS HARD to keep a good team down, less so great champions, and that’s what East Kerry have been for four of the last five years now. Kerry champions in 2019, 2020 and 2022, they retained their title against Mid Kerry by the narrowest of margins in Tralee this afternoon, and that will surely make this one the most enjoyable of the four.

The result was in doubt until the very last whistle as Mid Kerry rallied late to outscore the champions by six points to two to make it a nail-biting finish, but East Kerry clung on.

Read the full report here.

