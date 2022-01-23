#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 23 January 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 8:55 PM
38 minutes ago 2,185 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5662866

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

FREEDOM SUNDAY 1L2A1541 Kayakers take to the water to celebrate the lifting of restrictions Source: RollingNews.ie

International

thich-nhat-hanh-walk-with-me-2017 Thich Nhat Hanh passed away aged 95 Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#THITCH NHAT HANH A Buddhist monk and peace activist, who is credited with bringing mindfulness to the West, passed away yesterday, with thousands of mourners packing into a pagoda in Vietnam’s Buddhist heartlands to pay their respects.

#NUSRAT GHANI Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.

#STORMY DANIELS The porn star, Stormy Daniels, who was catapulted to fame with her lawsuits against former US President Donald Trump, has brought her former lawyer to court over claims he cheated her out of $300,000 (about €260,000) in book proceeds.

#PANDEMIC ENDGAME A World Health Organisation director has said that the Omicron variant has moved the pandemic into a new phase and that it could bring it to an end in Europe.

#UKRAINE UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said that there is a “very significant” risk that Russia will mount an invasion of Ukraine, as the country accused Vladimir Putin of planing to install a pro-Russia leader in the country.

Parting Shot

Earlier today, we asked you have you bought any cryptocurrency.

Over half of readers who responded said that they had not bought cryptocurrency and did not intend to.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The next biggest portion was 13.9%, who say that they have spent thousands of Euro on cryptocurrency.

It comes as Ireland’s advertising watchdog has said that it is monitoring developments in other countries, following British authorities unveiling new regulations aimed at curbing misleading advertising for cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Poll Source: The Journal

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie