Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#INVESTIGATIVE REPORT Russel Brand was accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and abusive behaviour in a joint report carried out by a number of British news outlets.
#DAMS Libyan prosecutors opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city as rescue teams searched for bodies.
#LAMPEDUSA Ursula von der Leyen announced a visit the Italian island of Lampedusa tomorrow alongside the country’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni.
#OIL California sued five of the world’s largest oil companies, alleging the firms caused billions of dollars in damages and misled the public by minimizing the risks from fossil fuels, according to a court filing.
#UKRAINE Russia said that its forces had not been pushed out of Andriivka, a village near the key frontline town of Bakhmut.
‘I’m so grateful for the diagnosis, I now have a user guide to myself’
In our Voices article today, writer and performer Louisa Ní Éideáin outlines how her ADHD diagnosis changed how she sees herself in the world.
You can read Louisa’s article here.
