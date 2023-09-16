Advertisement

President Higgins at Garda HQ today
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

497Trans Protest Leah Farrell Protesters in Dublin today Leah Farrell

  • President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath at a commemoration service this afternoon in remembrance of all Garda members and staff who have lost their lives in service over the last 101 years.
  • Gardaí in Ennis seized a firearm and ammunition and arrested one man following a search operation in Shannon, County Clare yesterday.
  • Hundreds took part in opposing rallies in Dublin today, with one side advocating acceptance of transgender people and those on the opposite side alleging that women are being “silenced” when talking about trans rights.
  • The Department of Children said it deleted reports pertaining to the welfare of children in State care due to concerns that processing the information would breach data protection regulations.
  • Police in Northern Ireland appealed for information following a report of a shooting incident which occurred at house in Meigh, Co Armagh.

 INTERNATIONAL 

 

230911-derna-libya-sept-11-2023-xinhua-photo-taken-on-sept-11-2023-shows-a-flood-affected-area-in-derna-libya-osama-hammad-the-eastern-based-prime-minister-of-libya-said-on-monday Alamy Stock Photo The aftermath in Derna, Libya after intense flooding Alamy Stock Photo

#INVESTIGATIVE REPORT Russel Brand was accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and abusive behaviour in a joint report carried out by a number of British news outlets. 

#DAMS Libyan prosecutors opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city as rescue teams searched for bodies.

#LAMPEDUSA Ursula von der Leyen announced a visit the Italian island of Lampedusa tomorrow alongside the country’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni. 

#OIL California sued five of the world’s largest oil companies, alleging the firms caused billions of dollars in damages and misled the public by minimizing the risks from fossil fuels, according to a court filing.

#UKRAINE Russia said that its forces had not been pushed out of Andriivka, a village near the key frontline town of Bakhmut. 

PARTING SHOT  

‘I’m so grateful for the diagnosis, I now have a user guide to myself’

In our Voices article today, writer and performer Louisa Ní Éideáin outlines how her ADHD diagnosis changed how she sees herself in the world.

You can read Louisa’s article here

