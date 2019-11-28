Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

David Stanton and Katherine Zappone launching the LGBTI+ Inclusion National Strategy today. Source: Sam Boal

The parents of a young girl deemed to have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) were found guilty of allowing the act to take place in the first trial of its kind in Ireland.

Mumps and measles are on the rise in Ireland as people are sharing discredited research linking the vaccine to autism online.

online. The injunctions against two farmers over beef protests in September are to be lifted.

in September are to be lifted. Tusla ordered four Hyde&Seek creches to shut down by the end of this year.

to shut down by the end of this year. The government is not in a position to reinstate state funding to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) in the near future, Sports Minister Shane Ross said.

to reinstate state funding to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) in the near future, Sports Minister Shane Ross said. Bank of Ireland ATMs and online services stopped working earlier today but have since been fixed.

earlier today but have since been fixed. Over 3,500 people were seriously injured on Irish roads between 2014 and 2017.

were seriously injured on Irish roads between 2014 and 2017. The purchase of the controversial Oireachtas printer has been “a mess from start to finish” , the Dáil Public Accounts Committee heard earlier today.

, the Dáil Public Accounts Committee heard earlier today. The piano at Pearse Station in Dublin has been taken out of service after “extensive damage” was done to its interior.

International

Boris Johnson earlier today in Plymouth, England. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#HATE CRIME: Three teenagers have pleaded guilty following homophobic attack against two women on a bus in London earlier this year.

#CLIMATE: European Parliament members voted to declare a Europe-wide climate emergency.

#TIKTOK: Chinese-owned app TikTok has admitted it briefly removed a viral video that condemned Beijing’s crackdown on Muslins in Xinjiang and apologised to the US teen who posted the clip.

#APOLOGY: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardhern offered an official apology today on the 40th anniversary of New Zealand’s worst peacetime disaster, the Mount Erebus air crash in which 257 people died.

Parting Shot

Scientists have found an 18,000-year-old puppy in Siberia and they’re trying to determine whether it is a dog or a wolf, the BBC has reported.

Despite the incredible age, its fur, nose and teeth are all still intact.

Researchers have found that the pup was two months old when it died and the cold weather has kept it looking very well indeed for an 18,000-year-old.