Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your roundup of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 8:55 PM
59 minutes ago 1,485 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5842806

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Irish

DJI_0099_EDITED An aerial view of Central Plaza Source: Hines and Peterson

International

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Perth, Scotland, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Source: PA/Jane Barlow

#CHENEY A top Republican Trump critic, Liz Cheney, will lose her seat in the US Congress but has said that she would do “whatever it takes” to prevent the former president from returning to power.

#LONDON An 87-year-old man was stabbed to death while travelling around London on his mobility scooter. He was named locally as Thomas O’Halloran, who was originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare.

#TORY LEADERSHIP Liz Truss has said that she would get both Sinn Féin and the DUP into powersharing if she became Prime Minister, with both her and Rishi Sunak backing the Northern Ireland Protocol bill.

Parting Shot

After a four year redevelopment, the former Central Bank in Dublin City centre has reopened to the public as Central Plaza.

Before it closed for development, the Central Bank was a popular meeting spot on Dame Street and College Green.

While the opening of the plaza did get some attention, social media was particularly caught up with the opening of a Krispy Kreme donut shop within the complex.

While queues outside the building were not as long as they were in Blanchardstown in 2018, there were queues out the door in the early hours of this morning.

NO REPRO FEE 002 Krispy Kreme Dame Street Queues outside the new Krispy Kreme earlier today Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie