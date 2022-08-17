Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Irish

An aerial view of Central Plaza Source: Hines and Peterson

International

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Perth, Scotland, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Source: PA/Jane Barlow

#CHENEY A top Republican Trump critic, Liz Cheney, will lose her seat in the US Congress but has said that she would do “whatever it takes” to prevent the former president from returning to power.

#LONDON An 87-year-old man was stabbed to death while travelling around London on his mobility scooter. He was named locally as Thomas O’Halloran, who was originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare.

Advertisement

#TORY LEADERSHIP Liz Truss has said that she would get both Sinn Féin and the DUP into powersharing if she became Prime Minister, with both her and Rishi Sunak backing the Northern Ireland Protocol bill.

Parting Shot

After a four year redevelopment, the former Central Bank in Dublin City centre has reopened to the public as Central Plaza.

Before it closed for development, the Central Bank was a popular meeting spot on Dame Street and College Green.

While the opening of the plaza did get some attention, social media was particularly caught up with the opening of a Krispy Kreme donut shop within the complex.

While queues outside the building were not as long as they were in Blanchardstown in 2018, there were queues out the door in the early hours of this morning.

Queues outside the new Krispy Kreme earlier today Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland